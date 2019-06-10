Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDD. Baader Bank set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.60 ($3.02) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.18 ($2.54).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.38 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €1.25 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of €3.13 ($3.64).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

