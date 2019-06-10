Harris (NYSE:HRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.57

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $199.64, with a volume of 41290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Get Harris alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harris by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Harris (NYSE:HRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.57” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/harris-nysehrs-sets-new-12-month-high-at-200-57.html.

Harris Company Profile (NYSE:HRS)

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.