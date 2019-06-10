H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Set at C$1.60 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price target on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$32.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.93 million. On average, analysts predict that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

