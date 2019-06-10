Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 94,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

