Grisanti Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 218,623 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.6% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 378,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 747.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 329,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 290,618 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

