Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $673,495.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $673,495.00 and $8,017.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00403035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.02384641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00154048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,095,211,094 coins and its circulating supply is 893,422,094 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

