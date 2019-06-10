Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 63,491 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Novocure accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Novocure by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 545,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,592,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $1,841,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,174 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $52,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,899 shares of company stock worth $14,876,485 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.42. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

