Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $20,652,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,668,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after acquiring an additional 573,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,049,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/granite-investment-partners-llc-boosts-holdings-in-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-nasdaqroic.html.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.