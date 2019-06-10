Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,667,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,688 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,879,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
