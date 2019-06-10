Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,667,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,688 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,879,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.