Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €15.60 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €15.60 ($18.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.41 ($22.57).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.15 ($17.62) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a 1-year high of €24.98 ($29.05). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

