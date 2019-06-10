GoByte Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $336,224.00 and $6,630.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.