GMT Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,400 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

