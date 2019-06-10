GMT Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $63,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Booking by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,667,808 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG traded up $27.49 on Monday, reaching $1,805.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,153. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,072.70.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

