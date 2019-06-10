Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 26,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,889,881 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $7,245,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 50,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,111,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/global-eagle-entertainment-nasdaqent-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.