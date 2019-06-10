Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 26,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,889,881 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.62.
Specifically, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $7,245,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 50,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,111,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.