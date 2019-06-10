Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.43 Million Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $74.08 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.46.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

