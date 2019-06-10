GeneNews (TSE:GEN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 745,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,520,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

