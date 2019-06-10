Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

In other Gates Industrial news, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lifsey purchased 76,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 82,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,474. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 146.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of GTES opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.21 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

