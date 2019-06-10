GAM Holding AG Takes $874,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Buckingham Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.21. 772,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

