GAM Holding AG Purchases 4,484 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

