Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,175 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. iRobot makes up approximately 3.5% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,809,000 after buying an additional 176,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 742,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,373,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,787,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, Director Deborah G. Ellinger sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian Cerda sold 2,468 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $296,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

IRBT opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

