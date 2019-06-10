G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

