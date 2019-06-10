Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $47.53 on Monday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -316.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

