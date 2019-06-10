Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 749.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

