Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,089 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

