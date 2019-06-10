FolmCoin (FLM) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,274.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.03065341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.01502800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.04923990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.01092060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00103927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.01023500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00331329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020039 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

