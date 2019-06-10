First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,812 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $109,051.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of DMLP opened at $18.99 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 74.48% and a return on equity of 58.74%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

