First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Bancshares makes up about 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $29.58 on Monday. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $510.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

