Financial Contrast: Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.Com and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.Com -7.51% -19.47% -3.19% Yandex 36.20% 11.81% 9.42%

85.7% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wix.Com and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.Com 1 4 9 0 2.57 Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wix.Com currently has a consensus price target of $126.45, indicating a potential downside of 12.66%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Wix.Com.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.Com has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.Com and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.Com $603.70 million 11.96 -$37.12 million ($0.44) -329.05 Yandex $1.84 billion 6.59 $685.00 million $0.95 39.24

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.Com. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats Wix.Com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

