Financial Advisory Group Buys 3,536 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $109.23 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/financial-advisory-group-buys-3536-shares-of-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-nasdaqief.html.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.