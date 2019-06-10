FIL Ltd Sells 13,050 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,456 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

