Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,083 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,672,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 176.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 135,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in WPX Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WPX Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 119,946 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 153.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/fiera-capital-corp-sells-1083-shares-of-wpx-energy-inc-nysewpx.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.