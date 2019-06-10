Fiera Capital Corp Invests $53.59 Million in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,544,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 440,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.43. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 238.48% and a negative net margin of 618.46%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 233.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTLA shares. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

