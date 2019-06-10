Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 13,756 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $42,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 680,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 182.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,020,000 after buying an additional 473,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.33 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $346,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,148.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,450 shares of company stock worth $1,872,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

