Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 48,755 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

