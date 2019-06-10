ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2193 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

