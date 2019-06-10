Ethereum Gold Project Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $138,403.00 and approximately $9,181.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.87 or 0.09220986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00039633 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021566 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,053,714,297 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

