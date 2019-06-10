Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.82.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.09. 44,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,854. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

