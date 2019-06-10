Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.82.
EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.09. 44,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,854. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.