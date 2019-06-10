Espers (ESP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $409.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Espers has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Espers has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $409.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

