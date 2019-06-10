Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 476.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,013,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,436,000 after buying an additional 2,376,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,781,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,378.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 572,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after purchasing an additional 565,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

