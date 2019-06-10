Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,397 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,109,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after buying an additional 2,227,123 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,537,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after buying an additional 992,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,401,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

