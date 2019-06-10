Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 731,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 899,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 558,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 308,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 290,261 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

