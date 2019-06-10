EI Group (LON:EIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EI Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.67 ($2.96).

EI Group stock opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.58 million and a PE ratio of 21.89. EI Group has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 230.60 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.30.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

