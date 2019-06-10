eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $474,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,545 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $73.43 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/ehealth-inc-nasdaqehth-shares-sold-by-atika-capital-management-llc.html.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.