Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 235 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $207,894,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $591,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $106,841,000 after acquiring an additional 454,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $196.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-sells-235-shares-of-pioneer-natural-resources-nysepxd.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.