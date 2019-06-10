e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $649,694.00 and $167.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01609122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001521 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00063044 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,889,257 coins and its circulating supply is 17,066,647 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

