Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

NYSE UNF opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $130,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,583 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $776,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,760. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

