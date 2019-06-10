DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,510,000 after buying an additional 1,153,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/dxc-technology-co-nysedxc-shares-bought-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.