Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,280 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

