Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.81. 5,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,156. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

