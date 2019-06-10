Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Position Increased by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,552 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. 78,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

